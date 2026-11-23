(MIT Technology Review) – Technology called “machine perfusion” is creating the chance for more transplants—and daring new science.

Researchers in Australia claim they’ve kept a human liver alive, on life support, outside the body for seven weeks, opening up speculative new possibilities in biomedical engineering.

The feat, whose details are pending publication, was carried out in Sydney after a team led by surgeon and inventor Carlo Pulitano connected a donated liver to a system of automated pumps and sensors that fed the organ nutrients, supplied it with blood, and whisked away waste. (Read More)