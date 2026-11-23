(AP) – For the first time in decades, U.S. doctors are sounding the alarm about babies coming into the world with measles.

Congenital measles happens when a pregnant woman passes the virus to her fetus in the womb. It can lead to serious complications or even be deadly for newborns.

From the start of 2025 through the end of this September, 13 congenital measles cases were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during large measles outbreaks, according to preliminary figures published in a medical journal on Monday. (Read More)