(Ars Technica) – After the announcement Tuesday, public health experts, doctors, and political leaders decried the dramatic backslide for the US, calling it “shameful” and a “national embarrassment.” News articles point to the staggering vertical rise of measles cases this year, currently over 5,400 cases, more than any other year since 1991. An explosive measles outbreak in Pennsylvania accounts for over 1,500 of those cases. There have been 10 confirmed deaths across three states, several deaths just in the last week.

But the measles data that caused the US to lose its status—the bits of it that are public at least—paint a darker picture of where the US is in its rematch with measles, the most contagious virus known on Earth. For one thing, almost none of the data from this year—the cases, the explosive Pennsylvania outbreak, the deaths—factored in to the loss. It was lost earlier. What’s happening now is a runaway epidemic. (Read More)