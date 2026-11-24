(NYT) – An unusual protein may turn out to be a way to diagnose the chronic brain disease, which disproportionately affects athletes in contact sports.

For now, only a brain autopsy after death can confirm whether a patient had C.T.E.

But the authors of two recent studies hope that their findings will lead to a commercially available blood test within the next five years. That optimism, they said, was informed by successful development of a blood test for Alzheimer’s, which the Food and Drug Administration approved last year. (Read More)