(Politico) – Russia blocked the talks, but other countries were also opposed.

Countries party to the U.N.’s Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons spent five days in Geneva trying to reach an accord to elaborate legally binding rules for weapons that can select and attack targets without human approval.

But resistance from several countries, and especially Russia, blocked those efforts. In the end, the 128 member countries agreed to launch “the elaboration of an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems,” over the next two years, Julien Thöni, the Swiss diplomat who chaired the talks, told reporters. (Read More)