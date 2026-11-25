(Wired) – A telehealth clinic is offering orforglipron, the active ingredient in Eli Lilly’s prescription weight-loss pill Foundayo, in edible chocolate squares. Lilly is not amused.

First came GLP-1 injections, then GLP-1 pills. Now there’s GLP-1 chocolate. That’s right, a GLP-1 drug in chocolate.

To be clear, this isn’t a new medication rubber-stamped by the Food and Drug Administration. It’s a copycat product offered by telehealth outfit Journi Health, and it’s aptly called Melt. The chocolate morsels, which are taken once daily, contain orforglipron, the active ingredient in Eli Lilly’s prescription weight-loss pill Foundayo. (Eli Lilly also makes the GLP-1 injectable medications Mounjaro and Zepbound.) (Read More)