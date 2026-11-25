(Forbes) – Meta’s billionaire AI chief Alexandr Wang went viral on X for a stark warning about humanity possibly losing control of AI that is “smarter and more capable than humans in every field,” sparking critical reactions from social media users who felt Wang stopped short of offering solutions.

Several commenters on X questioned what everyday people not employed in the AI industry are expected to do with Wang’s warning, with conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly criticizing the people “who CREATED these AI monsters just casually now telling us we’re all going to be unemployed, then probably killed,” and “ruled by machines who will be ‘taking over the gov’t’.” (Read More)