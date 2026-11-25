(Gizmodo) – A patent filing provides a glimpse into how Google might view the future of content.

Google might be planning to build a completely AI-generated TV channel in which your likeness is the main character, according to a newly unveiled patent application.

It is important to note that just because the patent is filed does not necessarily mean Google’s engineers will definitely build the product described in the filing. But if they do, it looks like the company envisions the feature appearing as a channel on your TV’s home screen. (Read More)