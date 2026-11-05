The Results Are In: Voters Hate Data Centers

(Wired) – From high-profile Senate races to local rezoning initiatives, data centers and their supporters did miserably on the ballot in the 2026 midterms.

As part of last night’s shocking blue tsunami, voters selected candidates with tough policies on data centers at all levels of government in a clear rebuke to the industry’s buildout in states across the country. Almost a quarter of all voters told NBC News that data centers were “crucial” to their vote, while nearly two-thirds said it was either a major or minor factor. (Read More)