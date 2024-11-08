Nurse’s death linked to approved weight-loss drug

(BBC) – Susan McGowan, 58, took two low-dose injections of tirzepatide, known under the brand name Mounjaro, over the course of about two weeks before her death on 4 September.

Her death certificate, seen by the BBC, lists multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis as the immediate cause of death – but “the use of prescribed tirzepatide” is also recorded as a contributing factor.

It is thought to be the first death officially linked to the drug in the UK.