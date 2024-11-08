Dozens die of mysterious illness in besieged Sudan town

(Reuters via MSN) – At least 73 people have died of mysterious causes in the Sudanese town of al-Hilaliya, besieged by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the Sudanese Doctors Union said late on Wednesday.

It is one of dozens of villages that have come under attack in eastern El Gezira state since the defection of a top RSF commander to the army, which prompted revenge attacks that have displaced more than 135,000 people. (Read More)