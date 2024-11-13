STD epidemic slows as new syphilis and gonorrhea cases fall in US
November 13, 2024
(Associated Press) – The U.S. syphilis epidemic slowed dramatically last year, gonorrhea cases fell and chlamydia cases remained below prepandemic levels, according to federal data released Tuesday.
The numbers represented some good news about sexually transmitted diseases, which experienced some alarming increases in past years due to declining condom use, inadequate sex education, and reduced testing and treatment when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. (Read More)