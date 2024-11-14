Dave Coulier Reveals He Has Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: ‘I’m Going to Be Strong Throughout This’ (Exclusive)

(People) – The ‘Full House’ actor opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about his cancer diagnosis

Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Full House actor, 65, tells PEOPLE exclusively he was diagnosed in October after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes.

As his swelling increased rapidly, with one area growing to the size of a golf ball, he says his doctor advised PET and CT scans as well as a biopsy, which ultimately gave him news that changed his life.