The First Crispr Treatment Is Making Its Way to Patients

(Wired) – It’s been a year since the gene-editing treatment Casgevy was approved for sickle cell disease and a related blood disorder. It’s finally being infused into patients.

When WIRED followed up with Vertex via email, spokesperson Eleanor Celeste declined to provide the exact number of patients that have received Casgevy. However, the company says 40 patients have undergone cell collections in anticipation of receiving the treatment, up from 20 patients last quarter. (Read More)