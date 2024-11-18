A $12,000 Surgery to Change Eye Color Is Surging in Popularity

(Wall Street Journal) – Keratopigmentation could be dangerous, doctors warn. Patients say it’s worth the risks.

Some people getting the procedure say they want to look better and feel more confident. Others did it to look more like family members. One young man changed one of his brown eyes blue to copy the mismatched eyes of his beloved Siberian husky.

To lighten Jimenez’s eyes, Dr. Alexander Movshovich used a laser to cut donut-like tunnels into his corneas, the clear outermost layer. The surgeon used a tool to widen the tunnels before filling them with dye. The procedure, known as keratopigmentation or corneal tattooing, was completed in about a half-hour. The effect was immediate. (Read More)