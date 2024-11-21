Genetic Carrier Screening Changed Couples’ Reproductive Decision Making

November 21, 2024

An digital image of an X chromosome

(MedPage Today) – Australian study explored screening for hundreds of genetic conditions

Couples who were found to be genetic carriers for autosomal recessive or X-linked genetic conditions often opted to change their reproductive strategy, a large Australian population-based study found.

Overall, 1.9% of the 9,107 couples tested had an increased chance of having a child with certain genetic conditions, and 76.6% of these couples subsequently said they used or planned to use reproductive interventions, according to Martin Delatycki, MBBS, PhD, of Victorian Clinical Genetics Services in Australia, and colleagues. (Read More)

