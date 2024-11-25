(Wall Street Journal) – Actress Liz Carr warns that no society can permit assisted suicide without endangering the disabled.

When an able-bodied person says something like that about himself, it’s a tragedy, and society seeks to prevent suicide. Plaques offering help adorn locations where people could leap to their peril. Type the word “suicide” into most search engines, and the first result will be a hotline to dissuade, not encourage, it.

Why, then, do people think it’s compassionate to encourage the disabled to end their own lives? (Read More)