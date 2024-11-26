Our Strange New Way of Witnessing Natural Disasters

November 26, 2024

California wildfire

(New York Times Magazine) – Ours is a hyperconnected world, a place where it’s strange not to walk around with an internet-connected recording device in your pocket. When something big or new or scary happens — something like the natural disasters that are becoming more frequent and intense as the global climate is disrupted — the videos of people living through it follow shortly thereafter. They drop anyone who watches right into the drama, as if the world were a Twitch stream of some apocalyptic first-person video game.

Suddenly, some experience that previously seemed distant or impossible becomes something we’ve watched happen — not with distance or solemnity on the evening news, but mixed into the jumble of images of everyday life that scroll across our feeds. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Disaster Ethics, Emerging Technologies, News

Ad