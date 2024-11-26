Same Drug, 2,200 Different Prices

(Wall Street Journal) – Middlemen negotiate widely different prices for prescriptions, depending on your Medicare insurance plan

The cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. isn’t like the tabs for other products. The price for a single medicine can range by thousands of dollars depending on the drug plan. It is a symptom of America’s complicated—and costly—system for paying for medicines. Medicare is paying wildly different prices for the same drug, even for people insured under the same plan. (Read More)