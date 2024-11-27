Texas committee won’t review pregnancy-related deaths from 2022, 2023
November 27, 2024
(Becker’s Hospital Review) – The Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee, which examines all pregnancy-related deaths, will not examine cases from 2022 and 2023, The Washington Post reported Nov. 26.
The committee made the decision in September, reasoning that the move will skip a backlog of cases and allow it to review more recent deaths, thus providing more relevant policy recommendations. (Read More)