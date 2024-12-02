British lawmakers give initial approval to a bill to allow terminally ill adults to end their lives
December 2, 2024
(Associated Press) – British lawmakers gave initial approval on Friday to a bill to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales, following an impassioned debate that saw people sharing personal stories of loss and suffering.
Members of Parliament approved the assisted dying bill by a 330-275 vote, signaling their approval in principle for the bill, which will undergo further scrutiny before it goes to a final vote. (Read More)