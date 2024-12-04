Some Justices Appear Ready to Allow Bans on Transgender Care. One Is a Mystery.

December 4, 2024

The U.S. Supreme Court building

(Wall Street Journal) – Justice Gorsuch remains silent during hearing on Tennessee’s ban of treatments for minors

Several Supreme Court justices signaled a willingness Wednesday to let states prohibit transgender teenagers from obtaining puberty blockers and other treatments, but the outcome of the case appeared uncertain after one closely watched justice, Neil Gorsuch, said nothing during more than two hours of proceedings. (Read More)

