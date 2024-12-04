Infamous Billionaire Accused of Running Bizarre Human Birthing Scheme
December 4, 2024
(Futurism via MSN) – An infamous insurance billionaire has been accused by several women of operating a bizarre “baby project” to build a giant white family.
In a wide-reaching exposé, Bloomberg reports that North Carolina insurance tycoon Greg Lindberg operated this scheme by manipulating young women into donating eggs to him — and signing over their parental rights — in exchange for millions of dollars. (Read More)