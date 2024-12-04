Hospital billing practices won billions in extra payments, study finds
December 4, 2024
(Axios) – Hospitals received billions of dollars in extra payments from insurers and government programs over a nine-year period by billing for higher-intensity care than what would be expected, according to a new study.
Why it matters: The findings argue for reconfiguring hospital payments that now are based on diagnosis and encourage organizations to game the system, according to the RAND study published in Health Affairs. (Read More)