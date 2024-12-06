Clues Left by a Killer Echo Widespread Anger at Health Insurers

(Wall Street Journal) – The cryptic inscriptions scrawled on bullets found at the fatal shooting of a UnitedHealth Group executive aren’t just clues of possible motivation left by an assassin. They are also a variation of an angry rallying cry adopted by some people who feel they have been cheated by insurance companies.

The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose”—etched in Sharpie on bullet casings recovered outside the Midtown Hilton after Wednesday’s deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson—have focused attention on threats faced by professionals in all levels of the health-insurance industry, from call centers to c-suites, as companies review their security measures and plan to step them up. (Read More)