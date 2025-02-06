Lawmakers Push to Ban DeepSeek App From U.S. Government Devices

February 6, 2025

A phone with the DeepSeek logo on the screen.

(Wall Street Journal) – Lawmakers plan to introduce a bill Thursday that would ban DeepSeek’s chatbot application from government-owned devices, over new security concerns that the app could provide user information to the Chinese government.

The legislation written by Reps. Darin LaHood, an Illinois Republican, and Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, is echoing a strategy that Congress used to ban Chinese-controlled TikTok from government devices, which marked the beginning of the effort to block the company from operating in the U.S. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Public Policy

Ad