(Wall Street Journal) – When wildfires reached Altadena, evacuation alerts came hours too late for some people who lived on the west side of the community

The Eaton fire burned 14,021 acres, upending lives, destroying property and forcing thousands to evacuate the Altadena suburb of Los Angeles. The fast-moving blaze was unprecedented and the result of parched terrain and hurricane-force winds, officials said.

The county sent evacuation alerts to some areas too late and failed to use all of the public warning channels at its disposal, lapses that had grave consequences, seen in the cluster of deaths west of Lake Avenue. (Read More)