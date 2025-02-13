Google will use machine learning to estimate a user’s age

(The Verge) – Google will soon use machine learning to estimate the age of its users. In an update on Wednesday, Google said it’s testing a machine learning model in the US to help determine whether someone is under 18, allowing it to “provide more age-appropriate experiences” across its platforms.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan first revealed the change in an annual letter published on Tuesday. The age estimation model will use existing data about users, including the sites they visit, what kinds of videos they watch on YouTube, and how long they’ve had an account to determine their age. (Read More)