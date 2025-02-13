Diet drug boom weighs heavily on state budgets

(Politico) – The Colorado case underscores the broader struggle of states — many of which are facing budget shortfalls this year — that cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy for state workers. Over the past three years, a growing number of states have taken leaps of faith in covering the expensive class of drugs, hoping that the benefit would lead to healthier workforces that would be less expensive to insure.

But with the number of prescriptions skyrocketing past projections — more than 1 in 10 Americans reported taking a GLP-1 drug, according to a May 2024 KFF Health Tracking poll — some states are limiting or ending the benefit. (Read More)