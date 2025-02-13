(Wall Street Journal) – Patients who contest denials face a daunting process, but many are successful. ‘This appeal saved my life.’

Health insurers process more than five billion payment claims annually, federal figures show. About 850 million are denied, according to calculations by appeals company Claimable, based on data from health-policy nonprofit KFF and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Less than 1% of patients appeal.

Few people realize how worthwhile those labors can be: Up to three-quarters of claim appeals are granted, studies show. (Read More)