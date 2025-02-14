(NBC News) – Apple and Google have made TikTok available on their U.S. app stores again, they said Thursday evening.

TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese technology company ByteDance, disappeared from both stores in the United States on Jan. 18, hours before a ban on the social media app was set to go into effect.

It had remained unavailable to download on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play store until Thursday. However, users who had previously downloaded it could continue to use it. (Read More)