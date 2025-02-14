Haiti’s shuttered main public hospital is set on fire in latest attack on the institution
February 14, 2025
(Associated Press) – Haiti’s main public hospital, which remains shuttered after multiple gang attacks, was set on fire Thursday in the latest blow to one the country’s largest health institutions.
The hospital’s general director, Dr. Prince Sonson Pierre, confirmed the fire in an interview with The Associated Press. He said he called police to see if they could secure the building to avoid a total loss. (Read More)