Woman Loses Custody of Baby After IVF Embryo Mix-Up

(Newsweek) – A woman filed a lawsuit against a fertility clinic in Georgia after she was given another couple’s embryo.

Krystena Murray lost custody five months after delivery, despite wanting to keep the child, according to the lawsuit.

This is not the first time a fertility clinic has been accused of a "child swap" in a lawsuit. In 2021, Alexander Cardinale and Daphna Cardinale accused the California Center for Reproductive Health of implanting Daphna with another family's embryo. The case was settled in 2022.