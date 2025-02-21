FTC launches probe into ‘Big Tech censorship’
February 21, 2025
(The Hill) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is launching a probe into leading technology companies’ content policies and user bans, Chair Andrew Ferguson announced Thursday, suggesting their actions could amount to illegal censorship.
"Big Tech censorship is not just un-American, it is potentially illegal. The FTC wants your help to investigate these potential violations of the law," Ferguson wrote in a post on the social platform X.