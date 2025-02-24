‘Self-centred’ UK couple criticised over foreign surrogacy that left siblings stateless

(Independent) – Would-be parents seeking out commercial foreign surrogacies are being warned the government may fight their bids for adoption, rendering the infants both permanently stateless and legally parentless.

A High Court case revealed a “self-centred” older UK couple – their identities concealed by the court – whose unlawful arrangement with a clinic in Cyprus saw two siblings born to Ukrainian women. The children were then left in limbo for four years before the judge granted adoption as their only option. (Read More)