Why We Don’t Trust Doctors Like We Used To

(Wall Street Journal) – Doctors retain a high ranking in terms of honesty and ethical standards among Americans, but trust levels have fallen markedly since 2021, according to Gallup’s annual professions ratings. About 53% of those polled in 2024 gave a high or very high rating to medical doctors, down from 67% in 2021. It’s the biggest drop among 23 professions ranked by Gallup in that period.

That’s notable. We’ve long relied on doctors to remedy our pains, make lifesaving decisions and have our best interest in mind. Now people feel less confident. They see a series of time-pressed physicians who keep visits short and struggle to build rapport with patients. That often makes it seem as if they are dismissing concerns or letting biases creep into care. (Read More)