Illinois lawmakers debate legalizing medical aid in dying for terminally ill adults
February 24, 2025
(WGNTV) – State legislators on Friday held the first hearing on a bill that would legalize access to medical aid in dying for terminally ill adults in Illinois, a political conversation that’s also taking place in several other states.
Lawmakers behind the bill said it’s all about choice for anyone suffering with a terminal illness, but those against the bill are concerned there are not enough safeguards. (Read More)