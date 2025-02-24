Illinois lawmakers debate legalizing medical aid in dying for terminally ill adults

February 24, 2025

close up of Illinois capitol dome

(WGNTV) – State legislators on Friday held the first hearing on a bill that would legalize access to medical aid in dying for terminally ill adults in Illinois, a political conversation that’s also taking place in several other states.

Lawmakers behind the bill said it’s all about choice for anyone suffering with a terminal illness, but those against the bill are concerned there are not enough safeguards. (Read More)

