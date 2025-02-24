(New York Times) – OpenAI said on Friday that it had uncovered evidence that a Chinese security operation had built an artificial intelligence-powered surveillance tool to gather real-time reports about anti-Chinese posts on social media services in Western countries.

The company’s researchers said they had identified this new campaign, which they called Peer Review, because someone working on the tool used OpenAI’s technologies to debug some of the computer code that underpins it.

Ben Nimmo, a principal investigator for OpenAI, said this was the first time the company had uncovered an A.I.-powered surveillance tool of this kind. (Read More)