How AI is affecting the way kids learn to read and write

(USA Today) – The increase in AI and technological advances in U.S. classrooms has challenged English teachers to adapt their reading lessons and writing assignments. Some of these educational AI technology products on the market can help kids learn to read and write and improve in some cases, but a chatbot is not as effective as a human teacher ‒ at least for now, said Ying Xu, an assistant professor of artificial intelligence in learning and education at Harvard University.

“There’s this specific language used when talking to AI: It’s very matter of fact. It’s almost like a quiz versus when you see a child interacting with a teacher,” Xu said. “Kids have less language production and … tend to be less socially active when they talk to AI.” (Read More)