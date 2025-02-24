(New York Times) – Luigi Mangione faced a hearing on Friday as supporters planned a rally outside a Manhattan courthouse. Some Americans have found a hero in the man accused of vigilante murder.

Supporters, some of whom have championed his anti-insurance-industry message, have deluged him with correspondence in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. They have sent Mr. Mangione, 26, gifts and at least $500,000 for his defense fund. His lawyers created a website complete with a personal statement from the man himself and instructions on how to contact him. (Read More)