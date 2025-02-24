Copycat Ozempic makers brace for crackdown

(Axios) – Makers of copycat weight-loss drugs and digital health companies that sell them are bracing for upheaval now that the Food and Drug Administration has declared Novo Nordisk’s blockbusters Ozempic and Wegovy are no longer in shortage. Why it matters: The announcement on Friday effectively ends anFDA policy that allowed drug compounders to make less expensive off-brand versions of the semaglutide injections when the brand-name products are in short supply. And it may force patients to pay more to stay on their regimens. (Read More)