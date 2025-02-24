They’re Suing the Government for the Right to Die

(Maclean’s) – The ethics are muddy, the country is divided and the world is watching Canada’s next move. Inside the crusade for psychiatric MAID.

Brosseau does not want her future to hinge on disinformation campaigns, timid politicians and slowly evolving public mores. She’s taken to the courts. In August of 2024, she and the end-of-life rights lobby group Dying With Dignity Canada launched a constitutional challenge against the attorney general of Canada, arguing that withholding MAID from the mentally ill violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The case seeks to definitively answer the most fundamental question in the debate around MAID: who has the right to die? (Read More)