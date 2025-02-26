How many have died in Sudan’s civil war? Satellite images and models offer clues

(Science) – Barred from the country, researchers try to monitor death and destruction from afar

The lab, part of Yale’s School of Public Health, is one of several groups gauging the devastation caused by the brutal civil war in Sudan. The conflict, drowned out in the media by other wars and political upheaval, has resulted in the worst famine in 40 years, disease outbreaks, and the destruction of vital infrastructure, and has driven more than 14 million people from their homes. The recent U.S. freeze on foreign aid, which has provided billions of dollars to Sudan since the conflict began, has deepened the crisis. But assessing the toll, which can guide humanitarian responses and help investigate war crimes, can only be done from afar. (Read More)