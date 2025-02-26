Did an Alzheimer’s drug give Sue and Ken Bell more time? Maybe

(NPR) – “I think it helped,” says her husband, Ken Bell. “But I’m not sure.”

That sort of uncertainty is common when it comes to Leqembi and Kisunla, two new Alzheimer’s drugs approved since 2023.

Both drugs clear the brain of a substance called beta-amyloid, which forms the sticky plaques associated with Alzheimer’s. Studies show they can slow down the underlying disease process that ultimately leads to the death of brain cells. (Read More)