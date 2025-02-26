Abortion pill manufacturer asks to join suit that could rewrite US abortion access

(The Guardian) – GenBioPro seeks to defend access to mifepristone in suit brought by attorneys general of Idaho, Missouri and Kansas

The manufacturer of the generic version of a major abortion pill has asked to join a federal lawsuit over the pill’s future, marking a new step forward in litigation that could rewrite US abortion access.

The manufacturer, GenBioPro, filed court papers on Monday to become a defendant in the lawsuit over mifepristone, one of two drugs typically used in a US medication abortion. That lawsuit, which was brought by the Republican attorneys general of Idaho, Missouri and Kansas, seeks to reverse FDA regulations that dramatically expanded access to the pill, such as provisions that permit providers to prescribe it through telehealth. (Read More)