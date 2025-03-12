A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available

March 12, 2025

European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 33, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Unpacking the Notion of “serious” genetic Conditions: Towards Implementation in Reproductive Decision-Making?” by Erika Kleiderman, et al.
  • “Severity in the genomic Age: The Significance of Lived Experience to Understandings of Severity” by Amarpreet Kaur
  • “Beyond Severity: Utility as a Criterion for Setting the Scope of RGCS” by Lisa Dive, et al.

