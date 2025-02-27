FDA Abruptly Cancels Critical Flu Shot Meeting

(MedPage Today) – A meeting of FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) that selects strains to include in fall influenza vaccines was abruptly canceled, surprising and angering many on the panel.

Paul Offit, MD, a VRBPAC member since 2017 and vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told MedPage Today’s editor-in-chief, Jeremy Faust, MD, that he received an email late Wednesday afternoon that the March 13 meeting “just got canceled.” (Read More)