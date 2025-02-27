Google Pixel Watch 3 can detect loss of pulse and call 911

February 27, 2025

ECG, HR monitor

(Mashable) – Google has secured FDA clearance for its first-to-market pulse detection feature intended to aid smartwatch wearers who may experience isolated medical emergencies.

Powered by an AI-based algorithm and a device “multipath heart rate sensor,” the smartwatch can detect “pulselessness” caused by various medical emergencies, such as cardiac arrest, poisoning, or respiratory arrest. The watch will then automatically call and request a dispatch of emergency services. (Read More)

