Organ Transplant System ‘in Chaos’ as Waiting Lists Are Ignored

(New York Times) – The sickest patients are supposed to get priority for lifesaving transplants. But more and more, they are being skipped over.

For decades, fairness has been the guiding principle of the American organ transplant system. Its bedrock, a national registry, operates under strict federal rules meant to ensure that donated organs are offered to the patients who need them most, in careful order of priority.

But today, officials regularly ignore the rankings, leapfrogging over hundreds or even thousands of people when they give out kidneys, livers, lungs and hearts. These organs often go to recipients who are not as sick, have not been waiting nearly as long and, in some cases, are not on the list at all, a New York Times investigation found. (Read More)