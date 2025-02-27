Antiaging pill for dogs clears key FDA hurdle

(Washington Post via MSN) – Dog owners do many things to keep their companions happy and healthy. They could soon add an antiaging pill to their pooch’s regimen of walks, vet visits and belly rubs.

Loyal, a biotech start-up based in San Francisco, said Wednesday that a drug it developed to increase canine lifespan has passed a significant milestone on the way to regulatory approval. The Food and Drug Administration certified the daily pill as having a “reasonable expectation of effectiveness” at extending senior dogs’ lifespans. (Read More)